WEATHER: The outlook for the week ahead in Sussex

Today (Sunday, April 22) is set to be another warm day but the outlook ahead over the next few days is expected to be cooler, according to the Met Office.

Through the afternoon today cloud will push in from the west accompanied by some rain, perhaps heavy in places.

It will feel warm again, particularly in the east, with a maximum temperature of 24°C.

Tonight will see outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards by dusk allowing some late sunny spells, according to the Met Office.

Overnight looks set to stay dry, but it will be noticeably cooler with a minimum temperature of 7°C.

Tomorrow (Monday, April 23) it will be dry, with some sunshine for most areas of the county.

But the Met Office said it will feel much cooler than it has been of late as a moderate westerly breeze develops through the morning.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 17°C.

The outlook for Tuesday (April 24) to Thursday (April 26) is expected to be rather cloudy on Tuesday, with some rain expected later in the day.

According to the Met Office there will be sunshine and showers on Wednesday and drier Thursday, though some showers are still likely.

It will feel generally cooler and breezy at times.