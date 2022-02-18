A24 Findon Valley. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Storm Eunice: A24 among roads blocked by fallen trees in Adur and Worthing

Storm Eunice is causing traffic chaos in Sussex, with fallen trees and power cables blocking roads across the county.

By Sam Morton
Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:29 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 3:50 pm

Sussex is well and truly in the grip of the storm, which has forced schools to close and resulted in difficult landings for planes. Click here to follow the latest updates

Adur and Worthing Council said its maintenance teams have been made aware of timber hoarding falling around the perimeter of the Teville Gate and Union Place sites.

The western footpath of the A24 bridge has been tapped off at both ends.

"Please pass with caution on the opposite side," a council spokesperson said.

Here are some of the other incidents reported in and around Adur and Worthing.

1.

Wavertree Road, Durrington. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2.

Downsway, Southwick. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3.

Princess Avenue, Worthing. Photo: Julia Medcalf

4.

Kingston Lane, Shoreham. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

