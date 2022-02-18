Sussex is well and truly in the grip of the storm, which has forced schools to close and resulted in difficult landings for planes. Click here to follow the latest updates

Adur and Worthing Council said its maintenance teams have been made aware of timber hoarding falling around the perimeter of the Teville Gate and Union Place sites.

The western footpath of the A24 bridge has been tapped off at both ends.

"Please pass with caution on the opposite side," a council spokesperson said.

Here are some of the other incidents reported in and around Adur and Worthing.

1. Wavertree Road, Durrington. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

2. Downsway, Southwick. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

3. Princess Avenue, Worthing. Photo: Julia Medcalf Photo Sales

4. Kingston Lane, Shoreham. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales