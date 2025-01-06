Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents in an East Sussex village have been warned 'property flooding is possible', due to the dangerously high river level.

Heavy snow was followed by torrential rainfall in Sussex over the weekend. As a result, multiple flood alerts and warnings are in place across the county.

There are 162 flood warnings across the UK – including five in Sussex. This means that ‘flooding is expected’ and residents should ‘act now’. according to the Environment Agency.

Among the areas affected is Barcombe – an East Sussex village and civil parish in the Lewes district.

The River Ouse is still very high, but now slowly falling following Sunday's rain. Flooding will continue to be extensive through fields. Barcombe Mills road and Anchor Lane are likely to be impassable. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The flood warning area is the River Ouse at Barcombe Mills, including the Anchor Gates.

The Environment Agency warned: “The River Ouse level at Anchor Gates was 7.36 metres. Property flooding is possible when it goes above 7.30 metres.

"The River Ouse is still very high, but now slowly falling following Sunday's rain. Flooding will continue to be extensive through fields.

"Barcombe Mills Road and Anchor Lane are likely to be impassable. The Anchor Inn and a small number of properties in Barcombe are expected to remain affected by flooding through Monday.

"Only isolated showers are forecast for Monday and Tuesday. The river should continue to fall, but flood impacts could continue in Barcombe until Tuesday afternoon.”

Another 10 to 20mm of rain is forecast on Wednesday and again on Friday, which ‘could cause levels to rise again’, the flood warning added.

"Minor flood impacts will again be possible Wednesday. Some roads may be impassable, please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding, including Barcombe Mills Road.

"Flood protection products are recommended to be kept installed in Barcombe, if you have them. We are operating our structures in Barcombe to help keep the river flowing freely and reduce flood risk.”

Residents have been told to expect an update by 2pm on Tuesday, January 7.