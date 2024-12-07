There are disruptions and cancellations at attractions in Sussex today (Saturday, December 7) due to Storm Darragh.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakehurst in Ardingly announced that ‘adverse weather conditions’ mean Wakehurst will be closed.

A spokesperson said: “In addition, Christmas at Kew and Glow Wild have unfortunately been cancelled. Your ticketing provider will be in touch with more information about your tickets. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drusillas at Alfriston in East Sussex said: “The operation of our rides may be impacted by today’s weather. We will run the rides that we can within safe operating parameters. Unfortunately, some rides may not be running at certain times. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Glow Wild 2024 at Wakehurst has been cancelled today (Saturday, December 7) due to Storm Darragh

The garden at Borde Hill in Handcross is closed. A notice on the Borde Hill website said: “Due to forecasts of high winds, the Garden will be closed on Saturday 7th December, including our Christmas Kids Trail. Santa’s Grotto will still be going ahead with a change in location, and our team will be in touch via email to provide further details. Ginkgo Coffee Shop and our Gift Shop will be open as usual from 10am to 3.30pm. We look forward to reopening the Garden on Sunday 8th December.”

Tulleys Christmas Light Festival is still going ahead at the moment. Responding to a recent enquiry on Facebook, a spokesperson for Tulleys Farm at Turners Hill Road said: “Here at Tulleys Farm we are equipped for the typical English weather and still planning on opening. If we are required to close the site due to dangerous weather conditions, this will be updated on our social media.”

This story will be updated as more information comes in.