Barcombe flooding in photos: drone images show roads and fields looking like rivers and lakes at East Sussex village
A reader has shared drone photos of flooding in Barcombe this afternoon (Wednesday, January 3).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 19:14 GMT
The images taken by Jason Reeve show flooded fields and roads at the East Sussex village.
The live map at AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news currently shows that Barcombe Mill Road near the River Ouse is closed off. It has also reported that nearby Sharpsbridge Lane on the route Piltdown is closed because of flooding.