We have been treated to warm sunshine this weekend, particularly on Saturday (March 26).

Temperatures have peaked at 20 degrees Celsius in some areas, with a cooling breeze in coastal districts.

The Met Office said there will be a gradual transition to 'less settled and colder' conditions during the working week, with increasing cloud and potentially some rain.

With the forecast suggesting that the sun will disappear and temperatures will plummet, beach-goers have been making the most of the sunny weather.

See if you can spot yourself, or someone you know, in Worthing and Hastings, by scrolling through our picture gallery.

