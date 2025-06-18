People planning to visit the coast during a heatwave in Sussex have been given lifesaving safety advice.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), in partnership with the Met Office, has issued a new yellow alert from 12pm on Wednesday (June 18) until 6pm on Sunday (June 22) – but temperatures are expected to peak in the high 20s until the end of June.

With temperatures forecast to hit 30 degrees Celsius this weekend, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is urging people to remember their lifesaving advice.

"There are likely to be high numbers of people enjoying our beautiful coasts and waterways in the South East over the next few days,” an RNLI spokesperson said.

"To stay safe, the RNLI is urging the public to:

– Choose a lifeguarded beach where possible.

– Swim between the red and yellow flags.

– If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live.

– If you see someone in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Guy Addington, RNLI water safety lead in the South East, said people should, ‘if possible’, choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

He added: “Heading to the coast in hot weather is a great way to have fun, relax and cool off – but the water can be dangerous.

“Air temperatures may feel warm, but UK sea temperatures are cold enough year-round to trigger cold-water shock, while big waves and strong rip currents can over-power even the most confident water users.

“If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live; tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can. It's OK if your legs sink, we all float differently.”

Ed Stevens, regional lifeguarding lead for the South East, said: “We have lifeguards on duty at beaches across the South East. Our lifeguards have undertaken extensive training to be able to provide an excellent lifesaving service.

“It’s important to check the times and season dates of your nearest RNLI lifeguarded beach and to listen to any local advice they can give you – they are there to help keep us safe.”

The RNLI provides a lifeguard service to a series of beaches across Dorset, Hampshire, Sussex and Kent. Find your nearest one at https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches