Cold weather set to end in Sussex: significant temperature rise expected at weekend
Temperatures in Sussex are set to rise by the weekend after weeks of freezing weather.
According to the Met Office, temperatures are set to rise from Thursday, February 20, into Saturday and Sunday.
The Saturday forecast across most of Sussex will be: “Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.”
Across East and West Sussex, the temperature on Thursday will be about 11°C, rising to 12°C on Saturday. Sunrise on Saturday will be 7am with the sunset being 5.30pm.
