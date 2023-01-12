A spokesperson said: “You should now see your taps flowing as normal. If your water looks brown in colour please don’t worry as it is not harmful. This happens when small particles of iron within the mains are disturbed. Your water may also appear cloudy or white. If you fill a glass and it clears from the bottom upwards then this means your water is just a little more aerated than usual. Simply run the water from your cold kitchen tap until the water is clear.”