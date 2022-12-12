There could be disruption to bin collections in Eastbourne and Wealden due to snow and ice this week.

Disruption to bin collections in Eastbourne and Wealden (photo from WDC)

Wealden District Council and its waste collection contractor, Biffa, have explained that although all collection crews were deployed today (December 12), many un-gritted rural roads and urban side roads remain slippery so some collections might not be completed.

A statement from the council said: “Whilst we are working hard to empty all bins possible on the scheduled collection days, regrettably due to the slippery conditions it is likely we will be unable to complete some collections. [We] apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by the disruption to waste collections due to the adverse weather conditions.”

Residents are asked to put bins out as normal and if it isn’t collected you don’t need to report a missed collection. Leave the bin out as crews will be recording where they have not been able to access to arrange a return collection at the earliest opportunity.

The statement said: “Currently we anticipate any missed collections will be caught up over the course of this week and will be completed by the end of Saturday (December 17) at the latest. Please only contact us to report a missed collection if you placed your bin out by 7am and it was not emptied whilst your neighbour’s bins have been emptied. This can be done up to 5pm the next working day through our website at www.wealden.gov.uk or by calling our contact centre on 01323 443322. Please continue to check our website regularly for the latest updates.”

