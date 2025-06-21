Don’t travel to this Sussex beach on Sunday: people urged not to visit after parking sells out

West Wittering Beach is urging people without a ticket not to travel to the area today (Sunday, June 22).

The beach posted on Facebook on Saturday: “Sold out for tomorrow.”

They said: “Please do not travel to the area without a pre-booked ticket. You will be refused entry. There is no alternative parking in the local area.”

The message follows a similar one earlier in the weekend that warned that parking was sold out on Saturday.

Visit www.facebook.com/westwitteringbeach to find out more.