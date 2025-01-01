Dramatic video footage shows waves battering Brighton seafront during weather warning in Sussex
A photographer has sent in dramatic video footage of waves battering Brighton seafront on New Year's Day (Wednesday, January 1).
The video shows waves crashing against the city’s pier and viewers can hear the wind hitting the camera’s microphone as well.
The footage came in as the Met Office’s yellow weather warning was in place during the morning.
