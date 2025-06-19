East Sussex fire service calls on public to ‘Be Water Aware’ during heatwave

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have called on the public to ‘Be Water Aware’ during the current heatwave.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) is calling on the public to “Be Water Aware” as part of its annual campaign to prevent drowning and promote water safety across the UK.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue added: “Many parts of the UK and Ireland are experiencing hot weather now and into the weekend.

"As temperatures rise, more people head to the water to cool off — but higher heat means higher risk. Latest research tells us the risk of accidental drowning is five times higher when air temperature is 25 degrees or higher and every year, we see a tragic spike in drownings during hot weather. And most of them are preventable.

Hastings seafront pictured during the heatwave on Aug 13 2022.

“If you're heading to the coast: Choose a lifeguarded beach, swim between the red and yellow flags, and if you get into difficulty—Float to Live.”

The the warning comes as temperatures are expected to reach as high as 30 degrees Celsius this weekend – and remain in the high 20s until the end of June.