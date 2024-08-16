East Sussex weather update: is it going to be sunny in Brighton this weekend?

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 16th Aug 2024, 08:35 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 08:40 BST
With recent spells of hot weather in East Sussex, will this weekend bring the heat?

The following weather forecasts have been sourced by the Met Office.

In Brighton, highs of 22°C can be seen on both Saturday and Sunday. The best weather can be seen from 1 pm to 6 pm on the Saturday and 1 pm to 7pm on Sunday.

In Eastbourne, expect highs of 21°C on Saturday and 22°C on the Sunday. It’s the same story in Newhaven and Peacehaven.

Looking towards the Palace Pier, beachgoers are seen enjoying the sun and the sea on the beach at Brighton.Looking towards the Palace Pier, beachgoers are seen enjoying the sun and the sea on the beach at Brighton.
Bexhill is set to see 22°C and 23°C respectively on the Saturday and Sunday and Hastings will be even hotter as a whole. The historic town will see highs of 23°C on both weekend days. It’s the same for Rye too, with highs of 23°C to be enjoyed across the weekend.

Whilst not the temperatures over 30° that the mini heatwave this week had, the summer weather continues for this weekend.

