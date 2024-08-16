East Sussex weather update: is it going to be sunny in Brighton this weekend?
The following weather forecasts have been sourced by the Met Office.
In Brighton, highs of 22°C can be seen on both Saturday and Sunday. The best weather can be seen from 1 pm to 6 pm on the Saturday and 1 pm to 7pm on Sunday.
In Eastbourne, expect highs of 21°C on Saturday and 22°C on the Sunday. It’s the same story in Newhaven and Peacehaven.
Bexhill is set to see 22°C and 23°C respectively on the Saturday and Sunday and Hastings will be even hotter as a whole. The historic town will see highs of 23°C on both weekend days. It’s the same for Rye too, with highs of 23°C to be enjoyed across the weekend.
Whilst not the temperatures over 30° that the mini heatwave this week had, the summer weather continues for this weekend.
