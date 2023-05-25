Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne is experiencing some of the best weather in the country, according to research

New research has revealed the top 10 areas of the UK where residents are experiencing the best weather conditions – and Eastbourne has made the list.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 25th May 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 12:05 BST

Eastbourne joins Hastings in 9th on the list from Utility Bidder with a weather score of 7.42/10.

The research says Eastbourne has an average of 1,892 hours of sunshine per year with 793mm of rainfall and 116 days of rainfall. This means Eastbourne was also second on the list, behind Hastings, when it came to the average hours of sunshine per year.

A Utility Bidder spokesperson said: “Eastbourne is a popular tourist destination, which is understandable given its weather and beaches. It’s also an increasingly popular place to live, with the population rising from 89,000 to 101,000 in the last ten years.”

Most Popular
Eastbourne beach
Eastbourne beach

Burnley and Manchester have been named the UK areas with the worst weather conditions after scoring a weather score of 0.2/10, which is considerably less than Southend-on-Sea in the top sport with a score of 9.86/10.

Eastbourne was also listed as the second sunniest place in the country in another study back in March.

