Eastbourne prepares to sizzle this weekend as hosepipe ban kicks in

There is an amber weather warning for heat in place across East Sussex from now (Thursday, August 11) until Sunday (August 14) at 11.59pm.

Looking specifically at Eastbourne, temperatures will peak at 31 for Friday and Saturday (August 12-13), and 28 on Sunday.

On top of this, a hosepipe ban will be imposed on Eastbourne households from tomorrow.

Eastbourne dry conditions August 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

David Hinton, chief executive officer for South East Water, said: “This has been a time of extreme weather conditions across England with us experiencing the driest start to the year since 1976. During July in the South East, we have only seen eight per cent of average rainfall for the month.

“As the long-term forecast for August and September is for similar weather we are taking this step to introduce temporary restrictions on the use of hosepipes and sprinklers to make sure we have enough water for our customers’ essential use, ensure we can serve our vulnerable customers and to protect the local environment.

“With the lack of rainfall, the environment is also under considerable pressure with our underground water aquifers below average for the time of year across Kent and Sussex and raw water reservoirs also at a lower level for the time of year. By taking this action now we will be able to reduce the amount of water we take from already stressed local water sources.”