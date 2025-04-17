Easter weather across Sussex: no rain expected as Met Office predicts sunshine from Good Friday to Bank Holiday Monday
The Met Office has predicted fair weather in Sussex over the Easter weekend.
Forecasts for towns across the county say that most areas will either be sunny or cloudy with sunny intervals from Good Friday (April 18) to Easter Monday (April 21).
The average temperature should be about 16°C during the day and pollen counts on Friday and Saturday are either high or very high, dropping to medium on Sunday and Monday.
