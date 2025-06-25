Expert gives Sussex residents tips for hot weather skincare during summer

As temperatures rise across Sussex this summer, skincare experts are urging residents to take simple but effective steps to keep their skin clear and healthy in the heat.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well Pharmacy Online Doctor has revealed its top tips for avoiding breakouts caused by sweat, after a new study showed that 18% of Brits say sweating is a common trigger for their acne.

Interestingly, Gen Z appears to lead the way in skincare habits, with almost half (49%) washing their face every time they sweat – whether due to hot weather or after a workout. However, not all age groups are as vigilant, with 5% of Brits only washing their face when they shower, and 2% of men and 3% of women admitting they never wash their face at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to George Sandhu, Deputy Pharmacy Superintendent at Well Pharmacy Online Doctor, regular cleansing is one of the most important habits for managing breakouts.

(Photo: Sussex World)

“Use a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser morning and evening with lukewarm water,” he advises.

“Hot water can strip the skin’s natural oils, while cold water doesn’t effectively remove excess sebum. Avoid harsh, alcohol-based products that can worsen irritation and inflammation.”

Despite nearly 40% of Brits following expert advice when it comes to their skincare products, 12% still say they rarely wash their face after sweating and instead rely on towelling off or waiting until their next shower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gender differences also persist: while 48% of women report washing their face twice a day, only 40% of men do the same. Meanwhile, 38% of those surveyed believe sweat doesn’t impact their skin, and 10% of Gen Z say they only wash their face when showering.

To help people better manage their skin in summer, Sandhu has also recommended a number of natural remedies using everyday household items. With acne affecting up to 95% of people aged 11-30 and 3% of adults beyond that, these solutions offer gentle support for those looking to reduce breakouts without relying solely on over-the-counter products or prescriptions.

“While severe acne usually needs medical treatment, many people with mild to moderate acne benefit from simple natural approaches,” Sandhu explains. “Daily habits like washing your face properly, avoiding touching your face, and changing pillowcases regularly can all make a noticeable difference."

He highlights several natural remedies to try at home: diluted tea tree oil can fight acne-causing bacteria, while a raw honey mask used 2–3 times a week helps cleanse and soothe the skin. Aloe vera gel, especially when chilled, can reduce inflammation and redness. A green tea compress works well to calm irritated skin thanks to its antioxidant properties, and apple cider vinegar, when diluted, helps balance pH levels and kill bacteria—though it must be used with caution to avoid irritation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other useful DIY treatments include a turmeric paste made with yoghurt and honey to combat inflammation, a cinnamon and honey mask to improve circulation and fight bacteria, and a simple oatmeal scrub to absorb oil and gently exfoliate. Sandhu advises using such treatments alongside—not in place of—proper medical skincare where needed.

Staying hydrated is a crucial but often overlooked step in acne management, according to experts.

Drinking around two litres of water daily helps flush toxins and supports the skin's natural barrier.

For more information on acne care and treatment, visit Well Pharmacy Online Doctor. If you’re struggling with acne, consult a pharmacist or GP to determine the best treatment approach for your skin.