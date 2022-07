Temperatures are expected to hit 35°C in some parts of Sussex today (Tuesday, July 19), according to the Met Office.

Horsham is expected to see a 34°C temperature at 1pm while Crawley might reach 35°C at 2pm.

Lewes could reach 36°C by 2pm.

Sussex weather

UV levels are very high with moderate pollution and low levels of pollen.

Sunrise was at 5.08am and sunset is at 9.04pm.