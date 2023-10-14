Five top tips to keep your car going in a Sussex cold snap, according to insurance experts
Insurance experts at Howden Insurance (formerly A-plan) have compiled a list of the top five tips to keep cars going through the winter.
A Howden Insurance spokesperson said: “Driving in icy conditions or extensive rain can be difficult for most drivers. The most important thing is to take it slow and be mindful of other road users. It can be tempting to not drive at all in bad weather, but this can cause more damage to the vehicle and cost a lot in repairs come springtime. Freezing rain can build up on the moving parts over time so running the car at least three times a week will help to prevent unnecessary damage.”
Here are the company’s top five tips:
Know how to read a dashboard. Howden Insurance said is is essential that drivers recognise the 12 most common symbols using the manual that came with the car. They said that if any of the red lights appear people should immediately take their car to a garage. If a yellow light appears the vehicle should be checked as soon as possible.
Check tyre pressure and tread depth. By law, the minimum tread depth is 1.6mm and it is recommended that tyres should be changed at 3mm. The simple way to test this, according to the company, is to take a 20p coin and put it in the grooves of the tyre. If the outer band of the coin is visible then the tyre should be changed.
Check the battery. If the car sputters when the ignition is started or the red warning light flickers then the battery needs to be changed.
Don’t let the car sit for a long time. Regularly driving the vehicle around for 15-20 minutes will help keep the engine in good condition and will keep the battery healthy.
Check the lights work and fluid levels are correct. Howden Insurance said commuters should check their headlights, brake lights, and indicators are all working properly. Checking the anti-freeze and oil levels can help to keep the engine running too.