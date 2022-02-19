The Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings across the country — two of which are in West Sussex.

Flooding is expected in Bosham & West Itchenor and Climping

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third warning has been issued in Shrewsbury.

Bosham flooding from 2018. Picture by Chris Blighton-Sande

The Government alert for Bosham & West Itchenor read: "Saturday afternoon's tide at 1.15pm is forecast to be higher than normal and similar to Friday afternoon.

"For one hour either side of high water, flooding will affect Shore Road and a small number of properties in Bosham High Street and Gloucester Terrace.

"Water will reach the top of slipways in West Itchenor.

"Strong winds and large waves will continue over the weekend, albeit not as extreme.

"After Saturday, the next highest tide is forecast to be 20 cm lower, on Monday afternoon.

"However, spray and minor flood impacts will continue this weekend. We continue to monitor the forecast. If you have it, please install flood protection one hour before high tide."

In Climping, 'waves will overtop the seafront' for two hours either side of the high tide.

The alert read: "Water will flow westwards along Mill Lane and Climping Street (from the right of the east car park) ponding in Climping Street car park, near to properties, and in nearby land and fields.