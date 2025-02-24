Nine flood alerts have been issued, across Sussex, by the Environment Agency.

The Met Office issued a number of weather warnings over the weekend – in the west and north of the UK – as a deep area of low pressure brought a period of heavy rain and strong winds.

No such warnings were put in place in the South East but there has still been plenty of wind and rain.

An emergency road closure, with diversions, was implemented due to flooding on the A281 Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath on Sunday (February 23). West Sussex Highways said the road was ‘reopened later the same day when the water cleared’.

Flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency across Sussex. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

Of the 96 flood alerts across the UK on Monday morning, nine were in Sussex. This means that flooding is possible. There were 14 flood warnings nationwide – meaning flooding is expected – but Sussex was not impacted by these.

The Environment Agency warned that people in Sussex should ‘be prepared’ for possible flooding if they live near these rivers:

Western Rother (The Western Rother from Liss to Hardham): “The Western Rother is high but falling or about to fall near Selham and Fittleworth. From 2am on Monday, minor flooding could affect fields, rural roads, and gardens on Station Road Liss and Mill Lane and Old Mill Lane, Sheet.

"From 6am, minor flooding could also affect gardens in Iping, Stedham, and Midhurst. From 12pm, flood water will approach properties at Lodsbridge, near Selham.

"From 10pm, flooding could affect properties at Fittleworth Mill, and nearby properties in Fittleworth. The Lod could also be affected, near Lickfold Bridge, Highstead Lane and at Halfway Bridge.

"River levels could peak similar to January 28th. Only scattered showers are forecast Monday afternoon and the rest of the week. The river should begin to fall by 3pm on Monday in Liss, and 6pm Tuesday in Fittleworth.

“Early actions to reduce potential impacts at Lodsbridge and Fittleworth are encouraged. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast. We will update this message by 12pm 24/02/2025.”

Lower Arun (The Rivers Arun, Chilt, Stor and Tortington Stream): “More than half a month's rain (40mm) has been recorded since Thursday. The River Arun is high at Pulborough, but should initially peak in the early hours of Monday.

"Another 20mm of rain is forecast Monday morning, and the river could rise again. From 6am Tuesday, water will be extensive through fields and could affect gardens, the A29, and approach properties on Lower Street and Swan Corner, Pulborough, near to Swan Bridge and Bridge Cottages, Greatham.

"Water will be close to the tops of the banks on the lower Arun, but as tide levels are currently low, no property flooding is expected in Amberley or Arundel. Only a small amount of rain is forecast Monday afternoon, and the rest of the week.

"The river should begin to fall by 11pm Tuesday but will remain higher than normal all week. River levels will probably peak lower than on January 28th. Please install flood protection products in Pulborough, Amberley and Arundel, as a precaution, if you have them.

"Our pumps in Pulborough are running to help reduce flood risk. We will update this message by 4pm 24/02/2025.”

Upper Arun (The Rivers Arun, North River, Kird and Par Brook): “The River Arun is high but falling near Pallingham. Near Horsham, river levels have already fallen.

“From 10am on Monday, flooding could affect gardens of Tanbridge Park and Blackbridge Court, fields behind Arunside, and playground of Arunside School.

"From 2pm, flood water will affect isolated mill properties between Broadbridge Heath and Pallingham Quay, including properties at Pallingham Lock and the A272 Newbridge road near Billingshurst. River levels could peak similar to 28/01/2025.

"Only scattered showers are forecast Monday afternoon and the rest of the week. The river should begin to fall by 5pm Monday in Horsham, returning to a normal level by Tuesday afternoon.

"Near Pallingham, the river should begin to fall by 12pm Tuesday but will be higher than normal all week. Please install flood protection products in Wanford, if you have them.

"Our automatic sluice at Provender Mill is operating to reduce flood risk in Horsham. We will update this message by 3pm on 24/02/2025.”

River Lox (from Chiddingfold to Drungewick, including the Loxwood Stream): 20mm of rain on Sunday night followed 15mm of rain recorded in Chiddingfold on Friday: “If as much rain falls as predicted, flooding could be possible. From 7am on Monday, flooding could affect fields, rural roads, gardens along the length of the river Lox, and approach properties near Brewhurst Mill on Brewhurst Lane and the Onslow Arms, Loxwood and isolated riverside properties at Loxley Bridge on Wrotham Hill, Dunsfold.

"Flood water may also affect riverside properties on Petworth Road, Chiddingfold. Only isolated showers are forecast on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"The river should begin to fall by 8pm on Monday but will be higher than normal until Tuesday afternoon. Flood impacts should begin to slowly ease when river levels start to fall.

"Please continue to operate private water control structures at Brewhurst, to reduce the risk of flooding. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast. We will update this message by 2pm on 24/02/2025.”

River Adur West Branch (and tributaries from Coolham to Bines Green): 17mm of rain on Sunday night followed 22mm of rain recorded in Itchingfield on Friday: “If as much rain falls as predicted, flooding could be possible. From 8am on Monday, flooding could affect properties at Slaughter Bridge on the Coolham road, as well as isolated farm buildings, fields and rural roads between Coolham and Henfield.

"It is possible water may approach gardens of Church Close, Shipley. Only isolated showers are forecast on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"The river should begin to fall by 4pm on Monday, but will be higher than normal until Tuesday afternoon. Minor flood impacts will remain over the next few days.

"Generally water levels will remain higher than normal, and the river will be sensitive to any additional rainfall over the next few weeks. Some roads, including the Coolham road at Slaughter Bridge, may become impassable.

"Please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast. We will update this message by 2pm 24/02/2025.”

River Adur East Branch (and tributaries from Burgess Hill to Henfield): 17mm of rain on Sunday night followed 12mm of rain recorded in Cowfold on Friday night: "If as much rain falls as predicted, flooding could be possible. From 9am on Monday, flooding could affect the A281 at Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury.

"As well as extensive water in fields, flooding could also affect gardens of properties near Mock Bridge and may begin to approach buildings too.

"Only isolated showers are forecast on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The river should begin to fall by 9pm on Monday but will be higher than normal until Tuesday afternoon.

"Land will remain flooded over the next few days. Generally water levels will remain higher than normal, and the river will be sensitive to any additional rainfall, over the next few days.

"Some roads, including the A281 at Mock Bridge, may become impassable. Please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding. We continue to monitor the levels and forecast. We will update this message by 2pm on 24/02/2025.”

River Uck (and the Framfield, Ridgewood and Tickerage Streams): “Flooding could affect fields, rural roads, gardens and approach riverside properties through Buxted, near the White Hart pub and areas around Hempstead Mill on Hempstead Lane, Uckfield.

"Areas in Uckfield most at risk include: The Roller Mill, Mill Lane, River Way, Bridge Cottage & Bell Walk. From 9am on Monday, flood water could approach properties at Isfield Mill and Isfield Bridge.

"Only isolated showers are forecast on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The river should begin to fall by 11am in Buxted and by 4pm in Isfield.

"The River Uck will remain higher than normal until Tuesday afternoon. River levels could end up higher than on Saturday, maybe similar to 28/01/2025. Flood protection products are recommended to be installed in Buxted and Isfield, if you have them.

"We continue to monitor the levels and forecast. We will update this message by 7pm on 24/02/25.”

Cuckmere River (and tributaries from Vines Cross to Exceat Bridge): 5mm of rain on Sunday afternoon, with a futher 10mm of rain through the early hours of Monday morning: “Minor flooding could affect fields, rural roads, and gardens of properties on Mill Lane, Hellingly, and Grove Hill near Grovebridge Farm.

"From 8am Monday, minor flood impacts could also affect gardens on Station Road, Church Lane and Church Road, Hellingly.

"From 6pm, minor flooding could also affect North Street, Willows Car Park, River Lane, and fields near Alfriston. Only a small amount of rain is forecast Monday afternoon and next week.

"In Hellingly rivers should begin to fall by 6pm Monday, and be nearer to a normal level Tuesday evening. In Alfriston, the river will fall by 4am Tuesday, and will not return nearer to a normal level until the weekend.

"River levels will likely end up higher than Saturday. Plan to avoid driving routes that flood, including Mill Lane and Church Road Hellingly and North Street Alfriston.

"We continue to monitor the levels and forecast. We will update this message by 1pm 24/02/2025.”

Ifield Brook, Upper River Mole, Burstow Stream and Salfords Stream including Ifield, Lowfield Heath, Charlwood, Hookwood, Bewbush, Furnace Green, Maidenbower, Crawley, Horley and Copthorne.

"Flooding of roads and low lying land is possible from 8am this morning. Property flooding is not expected. Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Mole, Gatwick Stream, Ifield Brook and Burstow Stream, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected.

“River levels are expected to peak at midday. Weather conditions are expected to improve this afternoon and no further flooding is expected.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and clearing debris from weed screens. Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses. This message will be updated by 5pm on 24/02/2025, or as the situation changes.”

Weather forecast for the week

The Met Office said rain will clear to scattered showers in the South East on Monday and it will be ‘breezy but mild’.

The forecast read: “A cloudy and wet start, with outbreaks of rain continuing to move eastwards. Rain clearing by midday, with sunny spells and scattered showers, possibly thundery in places, to follow. Breezy but not as windy as Sunday. Mild. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

"Tonight: Variable cloud and clear spells overnight, although the odd coastal shower is still possible. Winds easing with a few mist or fog patches likely in places. Minimum temperature 4 °C.”

Tuesday will likely see a ‘mix of sunny spells and just the odd shower’, with ‘most places likely to be predominantly dry’.

The Met Office said it will feel fresher with ‘winds noticeably lighter’. Temperatures will peak at 11 °C.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday reads: “Band of rain and stronger winds moves east on Wednesday. More settled Thursday and Friday with sunny spells and lighter winds. Colder nights with frost and a few fog patches.”