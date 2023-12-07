Flooding in Barnham near Bognor: Southern Water release statement
Barnham and Eastergate suffered flooding which started on Tuesday, December 5. Multiple roads including Barnham Road and Elm Grove road have been closed off due to sewerage flooding.
Local Barnham resident Jonathan Wright said: “Whilst the collapse of the main sewer in Barnham Road is evidently due to heavy goods vehicles and general lack of maintenance, this is, certainly not the only contributor to the current situation we face here.
"The burden on the environment has taken it's toll by way of flooding as a result of building on the natural drainage water courses. As if this was not bad enough, the council has seen for to allow additional road closures requested by the various developers.“The above has now reached a critical pitch whereby Barnham is now practically marooned by road works, flooding and closures, prompting diversions on roads not fit to take the weight of traffic involved.”
A spokesman for Southern Water has commented on the works taking place in Barnham and said: “We are sorry for the impact that our work is having in the Barnham area. Homes at Marshall Close were flooded during Storm Ciaran.
“We’re investigating whether any of our assets had any impact on this, however the primary reason for this is the rife next to the homes had burst its banks. We’re continuing to offer support to customers who were impacted.
“We have been made aware of reports of dead fish at the rife next to Marshall Close and are taking samples and carrying out our own investigations into this. Elsewhere in Barnham our teams are repairing a collapsed sewer at Barnham Road which has resulted in a full road closure.
“This repair is proving to be difficult due to further issues we have encountered including a void under the road which means this work may take some time to complete. We’re very sorry for the disruption this is causing.
“Our teams are also repairing another sewer at Elm Grove in Barnham, this is a longer-term repair which will be to re-lay the sewer and this work will take place until the end of February.”