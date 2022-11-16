A number of flooding warnings have been issued for Sussex this morning (Wednesday, November 16), as the county is expected to be hit by high winds and heavy rain.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain for Sussex from 5pm today until 6am tomorrow (Thursday, November 17).

There are alerts for the River Adur, River Ouse, River Cuckmere and River Uck, according to the Environment Agency (EA).

It said: “The River Adur is high and rising. From 11pm on November 15 flooding could affect the A281 at Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury. As well as extensive water in fields, flooding could also affect gardens of properties near Mock Bridge.

Flood warnings have been issued for Sussex

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Another 20-30mm of rain is also predicted Wednesday evening. We expect river levels to rise again and possibly higher Wednesday evening. If we receive the maximum amounts of rain predicted, river levels could peak higher than last week. Some roads may become impassable.

"The Bull River in Hellingly is high and rising. From 8pm today, flooding could affect fields, rural roads, gardens and approach properties on Mill Lane, Hellingly, Grove Hill near Grovebridge Farm, and Hammer Lane near Cowbeech. From 8pm today, flood impacts could also affect properties on Station Road, Church Lane and Church Road, Hellingly. From 5am tomorrow (November 17), flooding could also affect North Street, Litlington Road, Willows Car Park, River Lane, The Old Clergy House and Deans Place Hotel, Alfriston."

It said from 8pm tonight, flooding could affect parts of Uckfield.

The EA said: “Flooding could affect fields, rural roads, gardens and approach riverside properties through Buxted, near the White Hart pub and areas around Hempstead Mill on Hempstead Lane, Uckfield. Flood impacts could affect the Roller Mill, Mill Lane, River Way, Bridge Cottage and Bell Walk, Uckfield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad