A pub in Barcombe is planning to open at the weekend after flooding caused by heavy rain.

The Anchor Inn and Boating pub is on Anchor Lane on the banks of the River Ouse.

The inn put out a dramatic video on Instagram on Monday, January 6, showing its garden flooded with water.

The video shows the person behind the camera using a boat to get around with two dogs on the bow.

The flooded garden at the Anchor Inn and Boating pub in Barcombe. The pub plans to be open at the weekend

The message on the post reads: “Another day, another flood. We hope to be back open and running for this weekend. Book your table today on 01273400414 or email [email protected].”

Sussex World reported on Monday that the Environment Agency was warning Barcombe residents of possible property flooding because of the dangerously high level of the River Ouse. The flood warning area was the River Ouse at Barcombe Mills, including the Anchor Gates. Drone footage from the scene showed fields and roads looking like lakes and rivers.