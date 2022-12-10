The elderly will turn off their heating to save on energy bills, charities fear, amid a severe cold snap that could see up to ten centimetres of snowfall in the south east on Sunday.
The UK Health Security Agency has extended a Level 3 cold weather warning until Friday, with the Met Office forecasting that Sussex and other parts of the country could potentially experience snowfall on Saturday.
Temperatures could plummet to as low as -10C with wintry downpours and “freezing fog” expected, in a weather front dubbed the “Troll of Trondheim”.
Age UK said that even before the cold snap, pensioners were confining themselves to one room and cutting back on other bills to afford heating and that 57 per cent of the same group are worried about very cold weather.