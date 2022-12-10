UKHSA has extended cold weather alert in all regions of England including Sussex as Met Office has urged people not to travel.

Frosty plants and trees in Sussex. Photo by Steve Robards, SR2212081

The elderly will turn off their heating to save on energy bills, charities fear, amid a severe cold snap that could see up to ten centimetres of snowfall in the south east on Sunday.

The UK Health Security Agency has extended a Level 3 cold weather warning until Friday, with the Met Office forecasting that Sussex and other parts of the country could potentially experience snowfall on Saturday.

Temperatures could plummet to as low as -10C with wintry downpours and “freezing fog” expected, in a weather front dubbed the “Troll of Trondheim”.