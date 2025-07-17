A yellow weather warning has been issued, amid the risk of thunderstorms, in Sussex and Surrey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has warned that areas of heavy, thundery rain ‘may lead to disruption’ to transport and travel from late on Friday (July 18) – ‘through much of Saturday’.

The warning comes into force at 9pm on Friday and will remain in place until 6pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regions affected are: East Midlands; East of England; London & South East England; North East England; North West England; South West England; West Midlands and Yorkshire & Humber.

The Met Office yellow warning stated: ""As well as heavy rain, impacts from frequent lightning, gusty winds and large hail are also likely.” Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Highlighting what people should expect, the Met Office stated: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

"Some communities might become cut off if roads flood.”

The weather experts predict that ‘thundery rain’ will reach the south of the warning area later on Friday, ‘before spreading north’ to affect much of England through Saturday.

"Rain will likely be locally torrential, bringing 20-30 mm in less than an hour in many places, with 60-90 mm in less than three hours possible in a few places,” the Met Office added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst rain will clear from the south of the area by early Saturday afternoon, further thunderstorms are likely to develop here.

"As well as heavy rain, impacts from frequent lightning, gusty winds and large hail are also likely.”

The government agency provided some advice about what people should do in the event of a thunderstorm:

– “Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– “Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences;

– “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary;

– “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

– “If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

Find out more at https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#