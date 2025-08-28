Frustration about ‘torrential water leak’ in Haywards Heath during hosepipe ban

Drivers have expressed frustration about a ‘torrential water leak’ in Haywards Heath.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This newspaper received two emails on Monday, August 25, complaining about the leak at the junction of Monteswood Lane and Treemans Road.

Both readers pointed out that a hosepipe ban is in place in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: “We drove up Monteswood Lane at 4pm on 25th August. There was a torrential water leak making it difficult to cross at Cockhaise.”

A leak on Monteswood Lane, Haywards Heath, on Monday, August 25. Photo: Contributed

They said that, as of that evening, the road was closed but the leak had not been repaired.

They said: “South East Water are ‘aware of it’. Why in days of water shortage and hosepipe bans is this not an emergency?”

The other reader said: “Given West Sussex is on a hosepipe ban, the reservoirs are low, and we’re all being asked to save water, it seems more than a little ridiculous that thousands of litres of water are currently leaking out of a mains supply.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South East Water’s map at aqualerter.southeastwater.co.uk/interruption/132516 shows the location of the leak.

A message on the website on Friday, August 22, said: “We are aware of a reported leak at this location which has been allocated to reference number 66267603. At South East Water, Every Drop Counts, and we take leakage seriously. If you see a leak, please use our site to report it.”

South East Water has been approached for further comment about the leak.

Another leak has been reported at Danworth Lane, north of Hurstpierpoint. A message on the Aqua Alerter website on Monday, August 11, said: “We are aware of a reported leak at this location which has been allocated to reference number 66280075.”