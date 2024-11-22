Funnel cloud caught on video in Eastbourne
The weather phenomenon was filmed over the sea by resident Chad Phillips.
While most of Sussex experienced a dusting of snow yesterday, Eastbourne spent most of yesterday underneath looming thunderclouds. These clouds are ‘almost always the host cloud’ for funnel clouds, according to the Met Office.
A spokesperson for the weather service said: “A funnel cloud is a cone-shaped cloud which extends from the base of a cloud towards the ground without actually reaching the surface.”
Funnel clouds form the same way as a tornado, but can only be considered a tornado if it touches the ground.
Similiarly, if it had reached the water, it would be considered a waterspout.
The spokesperson added: “If a funnel cloud does make contact with the ground and produce a tornado, very strong winds can be expected in the immediate vicinity of the vortex potentially causing severe damage.”
