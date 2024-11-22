Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A funnel cloud was spotted in Eastbourne yesterday (Thursday, November 21).

The weather phenomenon was filmed over the sea by resident Chad Phillips.

While most of Sussex experienced a dusting of snow yesterday, Eastbourne spent most of yesterday underneath looming thunderclouds. These clouds are ‘almost always the host cloud’ for funnel clouds, according to the Met Office.

A spokesperson for the weather service said: “A funnel cloud is a cone-shaped cloud which extends from the base of a cloud towards the ground without actually reaching the surface.”

Funnel cloud in Eastbourne. Photo: Chad Phillips

Funnel clouds form the same way as a tornado, but can only be considered a tornado if it touches the ground.

Similiarly, if it had reached the water, it would be considered a waterspout.

The spokesperson added: “If a funnel cloud does make contact with the ground and produce a tornado, very strong winds can be expected in the immediate vicinity of the vortex potentially causing severe damage.”