Hastings hit by more rain in 24 hours than in three whole months this year

As heavy rainfall continues across the county, it has been reported that Hastings has been hit by more rain in the past 24 hours than in the whole of June, July and August combined.

Hastings weather volunteers recorded a remarkable 41.3mm of rain in the 24 hours before 9am this morning (November 17), which comes in addition to 14.1mm recorded the previous day, adding up to 55.4mm in 48 hours.

This staggering figure is higher than the total amount of rain which was recorded throughout three whole months earlier this year.

With some periods of late-month rainfall for much of the UK, June saw 20.6mm of rain being recorded, in addition to 1.6mm in July, and 16.2mm in August – stacking up to a total of 38.4mm for the whole summer.

Hastings Weather Station.

It has been reported that the chance of rain will drop by Friday and Saturday (November 18-19), but will return to soak the coast on Sunday (November 20).