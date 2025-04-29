A mini hot spell is hitting the coast this week.

Hastings hot spell - temperature set to hit high of 26 °C by Thursday, May 1
The Met Office said high pressure will continue today (Tuesday, April 29) and tomorrow (Wednesday), with temperatures in the 20s, hitting a weekly high on Thursday. The Hastings high is forecast to be 26 °C, Bexhill 25°C.
The Met Office said the highest recorded April temperature was in 1949 when Camden Square in London recorded 29.4°C on April 16. The highest May temperature recorded was 32.8°C on May 22, 1922, also in Camden Square, London.
Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Thursday looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing notably above the seasonal average. Overnight temperatures will also be very high in places. It’s possible national and station records for daytime and overnight temperatures may be broken, but it’s unclear at this point whether heatwave criteria will be reached in some of the lower category areas which require temperatures to reach 25°C or above for three consecutive days. The far north will always see cooler conditions, with these more seasonal temperatures likely spreading erratically south later in the week.”
