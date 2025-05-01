Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mini hot spell is hitting the coast this week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office said temperatures will hit a weekly high today (Thursday, May1). The Hastings high is forecast to be 26 °C, Bexhill 25°C.

The Met Office said the highest recorded April temperature was in 1949 when Camden Square in London recorded 29.4°C on April 16. The highest May temperature recorded was 32.8°C on May 22, 1922, also in Camden Square, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Thursday looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing notably above the seasonal average. Overnight temperatures will also be very high in places. It’s possible national and station records for daytime and overnight temperatures may be broken, but it’s unclear at this point whether heatwave criteria will be reached in some of the lower category areas which require temperatures to reach 25°C or above for three consecutive days. The far north will always see cooler conditions, with these more seasonal temperatures likely spreading erratically south later in the week.”

Hastings seafront pictured during the heatwave on Aug 13 2022.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.