The Met Office has forecast that the mercury will reach highs of 29 degrees Celsius in Sussex on Tuesday (July 12) – 25 degrees in Worthing and 24 in Shoreham and Littlehampton.

Hot temperatures are forecast across the UK for the rest of the week and next week is predicted to be even hotter, with the Met Office forecasting temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius next Monday (July 18).

The Met Office, along with the UK Health Security, has extended a Level 3 Heat Health Alert, with experts warning those in the South East to keep safe during the extreme weather.

With temperatures like this, who needs to go abroad?

Sharon Clarke, Worthing Town Centre [Initiative] Manager said: “We always love seeing the sunny weather in Worthing and with Pride last weekend and the Lions festival running from July 23rd to 31st, its great to see visitors coming to Worthing for the events and the beach.

“The bars, restaurants and cafes are always busy during the great weather as residents and visitors enjoy alfresco dining opportunities; however, there is a downside as people want to stay on the beach and not venture into the shops as its too hot for shopping.

“As the temperature soars footfall in the shopping precinct reduces and anything above 75 degrees Fahrenheit can have a negative effect on the retailers.

"Fingers crossed that people will come to Worthing and venture off the seafront so they can experience more of what Worthing has to offer.”