There is a chance of thunderstorms, with a yellow warning for rain in place for Sussex and Surrey.

The latest yellow weather alert comes into force at 8am on Monday (January 27) and runs until 10am on Tuesday (January 28).

"Heavy, blustery showers and possible thunderstorms, will lead to some flooding continuing to affect roads,” the Met Office warning read.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

With heavy rain now set to arrive, people are advised to 'give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays', by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables – 'amending your travel plans if necessary'.

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

"Some interruption to power supplies and other services may occur.

"Bus and train services may be affected by longer journey times.”

The Met Office said the strong winds will ‘drive in a succession of showers’ – some of them heavy, through Monday and Monday night, before ‘slowly easing’ during Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson added: “With the ground so wet, these are likely to produce or sustain some flooding impacts, primarily affecting road travel. Additional hazards could include further lightning strikes, and hail making road conditions dangerous.”

This comes after a three-day wind warning, which comes to an end at 6am on Tuesday. Gusts to 60 or 70 mph are ‘possible near the coast’, with gusts of 50mph ‘possible inland’, the Met Office reported.

There were multiple reports of fallen trees, and other weather-related incidents, on Monday morning.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance,” the Met Office said.

"It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

"Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.”