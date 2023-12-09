Heavy rain wipes out Sussex football matches - These games have been postponed

Multiple football games in Sussex have been called off due to waterlogged pitches today (Saturday, December 9).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rain has hit another weekend of Sussex football – even though the county has not been affected by the dozens of weather warnings across the UK.

The sun has broken through the clouds on Saturday after persistent rain overnight – which continued this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are the some of the games that been called off in Sussex, so far, today. Please note this is not an exhaustive list of matches off – check with the host club before attending if you are unsure.

Waterlogged pitches were the story of the day again this weekend | Library picture

- Horsham YMCA vs Haywards Heath Town

- Whitehawk FC vs Hythe Town

- Bognor Regis Town vs Wingate & Finchley FC

- Littlehampton Town vs Sittingbourne

- Shoreham FC vs Midhurst FC

- Three Bridges FC vs RamsgateFC

- AFC Varndeanians vs Lingfield_FC

- Southwater FC vs Jarvis Brook FC

- Seaford Town vs Selsey FC

- Eastbourne Town FC vs Crowborough Athletic

- Broadbridge Heath FC vs Ashford United

- Wick FC vs Arundel FC

- Hassocks FC vs Loxwood FC

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “Wet and windy weather is the main theme of the forecast this weekend, though there will be some drier interludes in the south on Saturday afternoon.

“Winds and rain could be disruptive at times, which has resulted in the issuing of weather warnings for both wind and rain.

"Winds could peak around 70mph on exposed Irish Sea coasts, with gusts of around 45-55mph likely quite widely in England and Wales. A further 20-30mm of rain could fall over parts of Northern Ireland, northwest England and into southwest and central Scotland, with 40mm over some high ground.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said Sunday will see a ‘continuation of unsettled conditions’ with periods of heavy rain affecting the vast majority of the UK, with western areas of Britain most likely to see further heavy rainfall into the evening.

In the South East, sunny intervals are expected this afternoon, with winds ‘strengthening as rain clears’ and highs of 13 degrees Celsius. Tonight will be ‘mainly dry with clear spells’, but ‘staying rather windy for much of the night’ – especially along English Channel coasts.