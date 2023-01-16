Here is how cold it is predicted to get in the Eastbourne area this week.

The Met Office said the temperature could drop down to 0°C tonight (Monday, January 16).

On Tuesday, January 17, it is expected to be -1°C until 9am and again late at night, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has suggested that the coldest it will get in Eastbourne all week will be on Wednesday, January 18, where it is predicted to get as low as -2°C at around 3am.

Eastbourne seafront

The temperature is not expected to get any lower than 1°C for the rest of the week with highs of 8°C and lows of 4°C on the weekend.

The Met Office said snow is not expected to hit the town this week.

A spokesperson from the local neighbourhood watch group said: “The Met Office has issued a Level 3 Cold Weather Alert. There is a 90 per cent probability of severe cold weather and icy conditions between 9.00am on Monday, 16 January, and 9.00am on Friday, 20 January, in parts of England.

"This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services. Please refer to the national Cold Weather Plan and your Trust's emergency plan for appropriate preventive action.

"Cold weather can affect your health. The people most likely to be affected are the elderly, the very young, and people with pre-existing medical conditions. There are lots of ways you can help yourself and your family in the cold weather: heat your home to at least 18⁰C, keep moving – regular activity keeps you feeling warmer, wear multiple layers of clothes inside and outside.”

