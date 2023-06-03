Edit Account-Sign Out
Here is how hot it is expected to get in Sussex today

A number of areas in Sussex are expected to have clear skies today (Saturday, June 3).
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 10:43 BST

The West Sussex coast is expected to have a patch of clouds just after midday, but will overall have a sunny day with a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain. The area is expected to have highs of 22° and lows of 14°.

In northern Sussex there will be blue skies from around 2pm with highs of 20° and lows of 12°.

Some areas of East Sussex are expected to have clear skies all day with highs of 20° and lows of 12°. The county also has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain.

Brighton is also expected to have clear skies for most of the day with a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain. The city could see highs of 21° and lows of 13°.

