Here is how hot it is expected to get in Sussex today

A number of areas in Sussex are expected to have clear skies today (Saturday, June 3).

The West Sussex coast is expected to have a patch of clouds just after midday, but will overall have a sunny day with a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain. The area is expected to have highs of 22° and lows of 14°.

In northern Sussex there will be blue skies from around 2pm with highs of 20° and lows of 12°.

Some areas of East Sussex are expected to have clear skies all day with highs of 20° and lows of 12°. The county also has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain.

The sun is expected to hit Sussex this weekend

Brighton is also expected to have clear skies for most of the day with a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain. The city could see highs of 21° and lows of 13°.