If you’re out trick-or-treating with the kids or going solo this Halloween (Tuesday, October 31) in a bid for sweets, you might need to bring an umbrella.

In Brighton and Hove, there’s over 60% chance of rain from 5pm, reaching up to 70% 8pm onwards. It may be worth wearing a warm costume with the temperature at 14 degrees celsius for most of the evening.

In Chichester it’s a little colder, with an average temperature of 12 degrees celsius from 6pm onwards. There’s also a 69% chance of rain from that time, with mild winds.

It’s roughly the same story with Bognor too, with a 68% chance of a light drizzle at 5pm and heavier rain expected at 7pm. There’s also set to be thunder from 12am till 1am.

Eastbourne are unfortunately on the same boat, with a 70% chance of precipitation coming that way at 7pm till 1am.

If you live in Crawley, you might have a bit more luck when it comes to staying dry this Halloween. There’s a 56% chance of rain at 6pm, but this will go down to 24% by 8pm.

Hastings will be a bit cloudy with some sunshine until 5pm, when there’s a 33% chance of rainfall that will gradually rise throughout the evening.

Finally, Lewes will suffer the same fate with the weather, but with a 50% chance of rain from 5pm onwards which will increase to 70% at around 7pm.