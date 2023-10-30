Here's the weather for trick or treating in Sussex
In Brighton and Hove, there’s over 60% chance of rain from 5pm, reaching up to 70% 8pm onwards. It may be worth wearing a warm costume with the temperature at 14 degrees celsius for most of the evening.
In Chichester it’s a little colder, with an average temperature of 12 degrees celsius from 6pm onwards. There’s also a 69% chance of rain from that time, with mild winds.
It’s roughly the same story with Bognor too, with a 68% chance of a light drizzle at 5pm and heavier rain expected at 7pm. There’s also set to be thunder from 12am till 1am.
Eastbourne are unfortunately on the same boat, with a 70% chance of precipitation coming that way at 7pm till 1am.
If you live in Crawley, you might have a bit more luck when it comes to staying dry this Halloween. There’s a 56% chance of rain at 6pm, but this will go down to 24% by 8pm.
Hastings will be a bit cloudy with some sunshine until 5pm, when there’s a 33% chance of rainfall that will gradually rise throughout the evening.
Finally, Lewes will suffer the same fate with the weather, but with a 50% chance of rain from 5pm onwards which will increase to 70% at around 7pm.
This weather update has been sourced by the BBC Weather forecast.