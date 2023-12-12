A flood alert has been issued for Horsham this afternoon (Tuesday, December 12).

The government's flooding service said the River Arun is ‘high and rising’ with 20mm of rain recorded at Itchingfield on Tuesday morning.

The alert said that from 3.30pm today: “Flooding could approach properties and gardens of Tanbridge Park and Blackbridge Court and possibly fields behind Arunside and playground of Arunside School.”

It said that from 9pm: “Flood water will affect fields, gardens and isolated mill properties between Broadbridge Heath and Billingshurst.”

The alert continued: “Water could approach properties at Pallingham Lock Wednesday afternoon. Another 5mm of rain is possible this afternoon. Light drizzle is possible Wednesday and Thursday, with drier weather at the end of the week.”