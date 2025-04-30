Hot weather hits Sussex - and we want you to send us your stories, pictures and videos

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 30th Apr 2025, 11:52 BST
Brighton during a heatwave last summer (June 25, 2024). Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Brighton during a heatwave last summer (June 25, 2024). Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Sussex is enjoying it’s hottest week of the year – and it’s set to continue into the weekend.

Temperatures expected to reach 27°C or 28°C (81–82°F) by Thursday, 1 May and it is a great time visit one of the county’s many beaches, relax in a pub garden or going on one of the many fantastic walks available.

And we want to see what you are up to. You can send us your stories, pictures and videos online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

So whether it’s eating an ice cream, relaxing on the beach or you are just in your garden enjoying the sunshine, let us know.

