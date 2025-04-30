Hot weather hits Sussex - and we want you to send us your stories, pictures and videos
Temperatures expected to reach 27°C or 28°C (81–82°F) by Thursday, 1 May and it is a great time visit one of the county’s many beaches, relax in a pub garden or going on one of the many fantastic walks available.
And we want to see what you are up to. You can send us your stories, pictures and videos online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
So whether it’s eating an ice cream, relaxing on the beach or you are just in your garden enjoying the sunshine, let us know.
