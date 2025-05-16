Hot weather swimmers in Sussex warned about ‘cold shock’ and other dangers at county’s reservoirs

South East Water is urging people to stay safe and not to swim in reservoirs during the hot weather across Sussex.

The water supplier said the latest figures from the National Water Safety Forum show that 236 people across the UK died from accidental drowning in 2023.

The company said it does not support swimming at any of its reservoirs, adding that its Sussex reservoirs are in Ardingly and Polegate.

Mike Pickard, Head of Health, Safety and Quality at South East Water, said: “We’re so privileged to have such wonderful open spaces for the public to enjoy during periods of hot weather but we must prioritise every visitor’s safety. Reservoirs may seem like a good place to swim or cool down but they can contain hidden dangers which are not always obvious from the bankside. Our advice is never to swim at any reservoir unless it is a part of an organised event where the risks are suitably low and first aiders are in place.”

South East Water listed the dangers to swimmers.

They said reservoirs can be very cold even on a hot day and warned that swimmers can suffer ‘cold shock’ if the water is below 15°C. South East Water said this is when people’s muscles become numb and their lungs panic for breath, which can result in a lack of energy and drowning.

South East Water said silt can accumulate on the bottom of a reservoir, which can trap people’s feet. Machinery and pipework can also be hidden beneath the surface and can start without warning and generate currents.

There can also be shelves or areas where the depth changes suddenly, as well as submerged branches or plants that can entangle a swimmer.

Ardingly Reservoir

The water company said there is blue-green algae in some reservoirs, which is naturally occurring but can cause serious illness to humans and animals. They added that the remote nature of reservoirs means it could be hard for swimmers to get assistance if they get into trouble.