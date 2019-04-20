Hot weather to continue in Sussex over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend

The hot weather is set to continue in Sussex this weekend with temperatures reaching 22 degrees today.

Sussex will see sunny weather and a moderate breeze for most of today,

Tonight is set to be a dry, settled night with largely clear skies.

The fine weather will continue tomorrow, with any patchy fog soon clearing to allow for warm sunshine and temperatures reaching 20 degrees.

On Monday and Tuesday the sun will continue to shine, with temperatures of 19 degrees.

But late on Wednesday the weather will begin to turn, with light rain predicted throughout the evening and then for the rest of the week throughout Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Sunshine in Sussex

