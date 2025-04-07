Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex is being treated to more glorious sunshine – but how long will it last?

Temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius are forecast across the county all week, according to the Met Office.

Monday (April 7) has seen highs of 16 degrees with this only increasing as the week goes on.

The Met Office’s London & South East England weather forecast warned that will turn chilly overnight, each day, though – with frost and fog expected.

People enjoying the sunshine on Brighton seafront on Monday, April 7. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The Monday night forecast read: “Dry and largely clear for most areas, with light winds allowing temperatures to fall away and fog patches to form in places inland. A widespread overnight rural frost is expected. Minimum temperature -4 °C.”

The Tuesday forecast reads: “A fine day is expected, with light winds and warm sunny periods developing after a chilly start with some fog. Maximum temperature 17 °C.”

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday reads: “Some cold starts remain likely, with areas of fog and some low cloud, retreating to eastern coastal districts to reveal warm sunshine. Winds remaining light.”

A long range weather forecast is available for the UK – but we will have to wait for a more specific prediction for Sussex.

People enjoying the sunshine on Brighton beach on Monday, April 7. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The forecast for Saturday, April 12, until Monday, April 21 – reads: “Most areas will be dry and sunny with light winds at first as high pressure extends across much of the UK.

"However, it will be cloudier and breezier in parts of the far north with some light rain or drizzle at times. Temperatures will be above normal away from windward coasts.

"A gradual change to a more unsettled weather regime is likely thereafter, with Atlantic frontal systems from the west or showers from the south making inroads across the UK.

"This is expected to herald a wetter period through the middle of April with showers or longer spells of rain at times, which could be heavy and thundery in places.

"Strong winds could develop in some areas, particularly the south and west. Temperatures are likely to return closer to normal.”

‘Some unsettled weather’ is possible from Tuesday, April 22 – ‘with showers or longer spells of rain in places’ – the Met Office warned.

A spokesperson added: “However, a change to more settled conditions is most likely during the latter part of April with high pressure becoming more dominant.

"This settled theme continues into early May, although some spells of wetter, unsettled weather remain possible, especially in the south. Temperatures are expected to be above average overall.”