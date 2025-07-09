How Sussex parents can prevent heatstroke in children as summer temperatures soar

As Sussex braces for another heatwave, experts are urging parents across the county to stay alert for signs of heatstroke in children and how to prevent it in the first place.

With schools out and outdoor play in full swing, kids are spending more time exposed to the sun, and that’s where the risks quietly creep in.

While many parents know to watch for sunburn and dehydration, heatstroke is a far more serious threat — one that can turn dangerous within minutes if not recognised and treated quickly.

According to Bupa’s Dr Ravi Lukha, heatstroke in children can develop when their body fails to cool down after around 30 minutes of heat exhaustion. It’s not just a case of being too hot, this is when the body’s natural temperature controls start to shut down.

If your child’s temperature hits 40°C or above, and their skin remains hot and dry despite attempts to cool them, it’s a medical emergency.

Other signs include a pounding headache, rapid breathing, confusion, lack of sweating, and, in the most severe cases, unresponsiveness or seizures.

In these moments, there’s no time to wait. Call 999 immediately and move your child into a shaded, cool area while help is on the way.

Bupa’s Dr Ravi Lukha recommends wrapping them in a sheet or clothes soaked in cold water, keeping a fan or cold compresses going on their skin without stopping until professionals arrive. Never delay treatment, heatstroke moves fast and needs urgent care.

The good news is there are plenty parents in Sussex can do to stop things getting to that point.

Dr Ravi Lukha says Hydration is key: make sure your child is drinking regularly, especially during play or exercise.

Loose-fitting, light-coloured clothes are a smart choice, and a splash of cold water over the fabric can add an extra layer of protection.

During the hottest hours, typically between 11 am and 3 pm, keep them in the shade or indoors where possible.

Avoid letting them run around in the heat when it’s pushing 30 degrees or more, and instead encourage them to cool off with a lukewarm shower or bath.

In a summer that looks set to break records yet again, prevention is everything. Sussex parents may not be able to control the temperature, but with a few simple steps, they can protect their children from its most dangerous effects.

This article was made possible with the help of Dr Ravi Lukha and Bupa.