The RSPCA has issued some advice for keeping pets and wildflife safe during the ‘big freeze’ in Sussex and beyond.

The animal welfare charity is asking members of the public to ‘do their bit’ to help animals.

RSPCA pet welfare specialist Dr Sam Gaines said: “It’s really important we help our animal friends during this latest upcoming spell of cold weather. As we all strive to create a better world for every animal, people can share our helpful advice and tips to make sure their own animals, and local wildlife, are kept safe.”

The RSPCA has issued some advice for keeping your pets and wildflife safe during the 'big freeze' in Sussex and beyond. Photo: RSPCA

Here are the RSPCA's 16 top tips:

1) Keep a close eye on outdoor pets like rabbits and guinea pigs; if the temperature starts to drop below freezing, you may wish to move your bunny inside. The RSPCA recommends guinea pigs are housed indoors when temperatures are below 15°C (59°F). Pets brought indoors still need plenty of time and room to exercise safely. If you need to leave them outside, give them with lots of extra bedding and make sure their home is protected from adverse weather with insulating but ventilating covers. Hutches should be in a sheltered position, with a sloped roof and should be raised off the ground at least 4in (10cm).

2) Make sure cats have constant access to the house or to a warm, indoor area such as an outbuilding or barn. You should also ensure the cat’s bedding or sleeping area is warm, dry and away from any draughts.

3) Antifreeze and rock salt can be poisonous to pets so keep any stored products out of their reach.

4) If you have a pet who gets wet or cold, rub them dry with a towel and make sure they have plenty of warm bedding.

5) People with elderly or unwell dogs can buy a special coat or jumper to keep them warm while out walking.

6) When walking your dog in the dark or riding a horse, wear reflective clothing and think about reflective protection for your pet as well.

7) Keep your pet dog away from frozen ponds, lakes or rivers and make sure their paws don’t get impacted with snow.

8) If you keep pet birds in aviaries, coops, or runs, then you should also protect them from the cold weather. Provide plenty of additional dry, warm bedding such as straw and cover enclosures to keep the wind and rain out. Birds will eat more to keep warm in cold conditions so ensure they have access to plenty of food and fresh non-frozen water.

9) Never house animals, including birds, in greenhouses and take caution when housing them in conservatories.

10) If you have a fish pond, check it every day to make sure the surface is not entirely frozen because poisonous gases can build up under the ice. Don’t break the ice as this can harm fish, but place a saucepan of hot water on the surface to gently melt a hole. Never tip boiling water straight onto the pond and never try to use antifreeze or salt.

11) Horses and livestock need extra care in the winter, such as adequate shelter to escape bad weather, extra feed as grass can be sparse, and regular checks on water troughs to keep them clear of ice. Give added protection with a waterproof rug, ensure they have access to dry standing areas, and check hooves regularly for loose shoes or signs of problems such as mud fever.

12) Birds can struggle to find food during the winter months so householders can leave out extra food for them.

13) Keep bird baths free of ice, leave out bowls of clean water, and keep feeders clean.

14) Carefully check any wood or leaf piles for wild animals such as hedgehogs, frogs and mice before lighting any fires or bonfires. If you find wild animals in hibernation, leave them alone.

15) The RSPCA doesn’t advise keeping dogs outside in any weather. Owners should make sure their dogs have a clean, comfortable and dry sleeping area with a safe heat source so the temperature does not drop below 10°C (50°F).

16) If flooding is a risk in your area, you can stay informed by calling Floodline on 0845 988 1188 for information and flood warnings 24 hours a day, or visit the Environment's Agency flood website. Do not put your own life or another’s life in danger to attempt an animal rescue and call us for help in an emergency.