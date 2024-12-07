In photos: huge fallen tree in West Sussex lands on church wall and road due to Storm Darragh

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 7th Dec 2024, 11:26 BST
Photos submitted to this newspaper show a huge tree down in West Sussex this morning (Saturday, December 7).

The images show that a tree in the grounds of St Peter’s Church in Selsey has fallen onto the wall of the churchyard and is currently blocking part of the road.

The photos also show broken roots torn out of the ground after the tree was toppled by the winds of Storm Darragh.

A tree in the grounds of St Peter's Church in Selsey has fallen onto the wall

1. Selsey

A tree in the grounds of St Peter's Church in Selsey has fallen onto the wall Photo: Eddie Mitchell

