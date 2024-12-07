The images show that a tree in the grounds of St Peter’s Church in Selsey has fallen onto the wall of the churchyard and is currently blocking part of the road.
The photos also show broken roots torn out of the ground after the tree was toppled by the winds of Storm Darragh.
1. Selsey
A tree in the grounds of St Peter's Church in Selsey has fallen onto the wall Photo: Eddie Mitchell
