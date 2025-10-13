In photos: Lewes marks 25 years since floods devastated town and caused millions in damages

On October 12, 2000, the banks of the River Ouse burst after days of intense rain.

More than 600 homes and 300 businesses were flooded in a matter of hours and more than 180 residents were forced to sleep in emergency accommodation.

No people lost their lives but livestock was lost on the flood plains while many affected businesses never reopened. Damages from the floods cost £118 million, which would be about £230 million today.

The Sussex Express has found some archive photos from that destructive day, showing streets and fields underwater.

A special commemoration event is set to take place on Friday, October 31, and Saturday, November 1, and has been organised by Lewes Town Council, Friends of Lewes, Lewes Climate Hub and Love Our Ouse. Visit www.lewes-tc.gov.uk/home-page-1/lewes-floods-25th-anniversary to find out more.

Town, district and county councillor Wendy Maples said: “The floods in Lewes in 2000 were devastating. Twenty-five years on, we are taking this valuable opportunity to look back, reflect and ask how we – as individuals, communities, emergency services, and local authorities – can be best prepared for flooding. By bring together residents, flood experts and local policymakers we hope we can honour the amazing spirit of Lewes that helped the town get back on its feet after the floods of 2000 – and ensure we learn from those events to be as resilient as we can against extreme weather in the future.”

If you were a resident at the time and have any memories from the day that you would like to share with us in an article, please email them to [email protected] – please include your name in the email and use the email headline ‘Lewes flood memories’.

