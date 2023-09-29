Weather experts are predicting that a mini heatwave could hit the UK in October.

Hot conditions in France are reportedly heading this way, with temperatures expected to be very warm on Monday (October 2).

One meteorologist is predicting an ‘Indian summer’.

British Weather SVS, founded by Jim N. R. Dale, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “A stormy Wednesday (named storm likely) with a taste of an Indian summer for some by the weekend and for a time thereafter.”

Sussex weather forecast. Photo: Stock image / National World

It has been widely reported in the national media that Britain could see temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius.

A Daily Mirror article read: “The Met Office has considered the potential for ‘above average’ temperatures next week, which may see parts of the country enjoy some last gasps of the sun before autumn truly sets in.

"Mercury levels for parts of the UK will hit 24C, just days after Storm Agnes blasted the country with gloomy skies and stormy winds. The south of England, from London to East Anglia, will likely be the most-affected areas for the sudden heatwave. Next Monday, London could see temperatures soar to 24C.”

For the first nine days of October, temperatures will be above average, according to the Met Office.

A post on the Met Office website read: “Temperatures likely to be above average overall, perhaps very warm at times in the south, though some cool nights and chance of early fog.”