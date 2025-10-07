Lewes Green councillors call for urgent action on housing development as Ardingly Reservoir faces ‘critical’ water shortage

Lewes Green Party councillors are calling for an urgent meeting between South East Water (SEW) and Lewes District Council (LDC).

The councillors, who represent northern villages in the Lewes District, said their call comes after the recent ‘shocking’ news that Ardingly Reservoir had six weeks of water supply left.

This was reported by the BBC who said in a September 25 article that water levels were at about 30 per cent after England’s driest spring since 1893.

Councillors Charlotte Keenan (Newick), Sue Morris (Wivelsfield) and Joa Saunders (Chailey, Barcombe and Hamsey) warned that an ‘influx of housing development’ will worsen this ‘crisis’.

They said the planning system does not take current and future water shortages into account and called this ‘ludicrous’.

Councillor Keenan said: “This is a crisis we cannot ignore. With water supplies under such severe pressure, it’s sheer madness that councils like Lewes District Council have to wave through further housing developments unless South East Water objects, yet there is never a single objection as South East Water does not currently respond to planning applications. Development is already having a huge impact on our communities. Our priority must be protecting residents’ access to safe, secure water – not adding demand when the system is already at breaking point.”

South East Water has since responded to say that its Water Resources Management Plan 2024 sets out how the company aims to provide customers with safe and reliable water supplies now and in the future.

The councillors are demanding that an urgent meeting between SEW and LDC take place to develop an action plan that will make sure all housing development decisions fully take into account the ‘water crisis’.

Councillor Saunders said: “People are already worried about overdevelopment, overstretched infrastructure, and the loss of our countryside. Now we’re told there may only be weeks of water left in the reservoir that serves our communities. We cannot carry on with business as usual – we need answers, accountability, and a plan.”

Councillor Morris said: “In Wivelsfield and across the district, residents are already living with the consequences of rapid development – from traffic to pressure on schools and GPs. Adding a water shortage into the mix is simply unacceptable. Before another brick is laid, we need a clear guarantee that our basic infrastructure, starting with water, can cope.”

In response to the councillors’ comments, SEW’s Head of Water Resources Nick Price said: “Like all water companies, South East Water is not a statutory consultee in planning applications. The Water Industry Act states that water companies must always provide new water connections for domestic purposes.

“Our Water Resources Management Plan 2024 (WRMP24) sets out in great detail how we propose to provide our customers with safe, reliable water supplies now and in the future and, at the same time, protect and enhance our precious environment.

“As part of the process to develop our WRMP24, we engaged with Local Planning Authorities to ensure planned new housing developments are incorporated into our forecasts.”

Lewes District Council has also been approached for comment.