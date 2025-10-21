Lewes Town Council votes to acknowledge Rights of River Charter for Ouse

Lewes Town Council has announced it has voted to acknowledge the Rights of River Charter for the River Ouse.

The council said the decision follows a full council meeting on Thursday, October 16.

The Charter was launched by Lewes District Council (LDC) earlier this year with LDC saying in February that it had been co-developed with Love Our Ouse and other local partners.

On Friday, October 27, Lewes Town Council said councillor Matthew Bird had put forward a motion to support the Charter. The decision to acknowledge it commits the council to ‘prioritising the rights of the River Ouse in all decisions and activities affecting the river’.

The River Ouse seen from a bridge in Lewes. Photo: Google Street View

Speaking on behalf of Lewes Town Council, Councillor Bird said: “The river is why Lewes became such an important town, yet for centuries it has been altered, polluted and neglected by us. By passing this motion, Lewes Town Council hopes to inspire other parish councils along the Ouse to support the Charter and recognise the rights of the river.”

The town council said the move follows other successful river initiatives in East Sussex, including the creation of a new wetlands near Lewes with the restoration of the Cockshut Stream.

But the council said the River Ouse is still facing ‘multiple threats’ from pollution to local development and climate change.

The Sussex Express reported in April that Environment Agency figures for 2024 showed storm overflows had spilled sewage into rivers, lakes and the sea for more than 3.61 million hours last year. The data placed the Ham Lane Storm Tank in Lewes as the second worst in the both East and West Sussex, with Ham Lane recording 4,824 hours of spills across 259 incidents discharging into the River Ouse.

On Friday, October 10, South East Water applied for a Drought Order from the Secretary of State on the River Ouse. South East Water hopes the order will let them abstract water from the Upper Ouse immediately as an emergency response to dwindling water supplies.

The town council said adopting the Rights of River Charter across the catchment could prevent these kinds of emergency measures through ‘a comprehensive approach that puts the river’s needs first in all decision-making’.